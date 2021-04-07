United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $63.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

