Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price at $131.83

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $29,427,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOD opened at $110.38 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

