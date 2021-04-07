Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Price Target at $50.43

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

