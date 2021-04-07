Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -272.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

