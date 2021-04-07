Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

