Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DUK opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
