Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,614 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in News by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in News by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 290,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $35,122,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

