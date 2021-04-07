iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.