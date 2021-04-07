United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,098,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,612 shares of company stock valued at $64,494,024 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

