United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.