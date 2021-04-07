United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $592,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

EBND stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

