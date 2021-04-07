United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $52.79.

