-$0.71 EPS Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is $0.19. Vistra posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 353.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

