Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $233.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $107.20 and a 12-month high of $236.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

