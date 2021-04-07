Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 794,000 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 320.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BEST were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BEST by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BEST by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 270,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BEST by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 131,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BEST by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 108,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $690.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.72.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST).

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.