Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Red Rock Resorts Put Options (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,230 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,822% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Macquarie upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 448,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

