Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 340,100 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of QFIN opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.