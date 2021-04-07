IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,408. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.26. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

