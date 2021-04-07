Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.53% of The Manitowoc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 62.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 52.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $735.75 million, a PE ratio of -62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

