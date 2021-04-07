Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $684,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,899 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 66,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 330,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,393 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

