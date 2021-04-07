5,526 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,519 shares of company stock valued at $155,150,741 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of GH stock opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

