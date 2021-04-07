Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$76.44 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$50.52 and a 12-month high of C$101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

