Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.17. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.