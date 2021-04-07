Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 149,715 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 279.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,715 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zynga by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 897,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,775,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,311,924 shares of company stock worth $14,609,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

