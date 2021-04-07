Jane Street Group LLC Takes $719,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709 in the last three months.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

