Jane Street Group LLC Invests $741,000 in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of New Providence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPA. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 645.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,514,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,733 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,609,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,742,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPA stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

