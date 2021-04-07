Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $935,000.

AACQU stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

