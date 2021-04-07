Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

Comerica stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $73.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Comerica by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

