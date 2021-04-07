Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 267.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

Several research firms have weighed in on MAB. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have purchased 118 shares of company stock worth $34,021 in the last quarter.

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 326.60 ($4.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -12.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.79. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

