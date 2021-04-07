Brokers Set Expectations for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mazda Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MZDAY stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

