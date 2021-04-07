Jane Street Group LLC Invests $693,000 in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Truist lifted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $361,360.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.