TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives $16.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.