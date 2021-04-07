Jane Street Group LLC Invests $683,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,925,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

