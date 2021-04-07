Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) PT at $83.85

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $76.30 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

