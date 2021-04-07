Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 148,656 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 148,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 283,704 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

