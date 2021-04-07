Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 7,831 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,150 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $27,277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $23,862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $23,575,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

