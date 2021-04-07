Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,373 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,734 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 34.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.