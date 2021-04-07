Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 276 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

