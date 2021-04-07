Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 29.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

