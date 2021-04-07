Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Shares of MTCH opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -216.88, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

