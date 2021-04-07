Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $655,000 in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 667,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RA opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

