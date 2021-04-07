Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 60,107 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

