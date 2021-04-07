6,760 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 313,886 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,216 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,853,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,107,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.