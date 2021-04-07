Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Universal Display by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after buying an additional 91,707 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $242.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.83. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

