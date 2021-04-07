Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,883 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

BUD opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.70, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

