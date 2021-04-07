Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. 3,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 462,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

