WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.03

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WPP by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 104,193.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WPP by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

