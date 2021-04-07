SVB Leerink Comments on Genfit SA’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Genfit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genfit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genfit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

