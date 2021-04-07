NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.27

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 5614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after buying an additional 242,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,963,000 after buying an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,106,000 after buying an additional 111,328 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.