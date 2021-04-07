Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.46

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ducommun by 474.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

