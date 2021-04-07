MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

MSM stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $93.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.